SSM Health launches workforce partnership with medical tech giant, Urban League

The St. Louis-based multistate health system SSM Health said it will work with Siemens Healthineers AG to implement local imaging apprenticeship programs working with community groups, beginning with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

“One of the ways we think we can most influence the overall wellness and health of communities is good jobs,” said SSM Health St. Louis Regional President Jeremy Fotheringham, who estimated the need in the St. Louis among all health care organization as probably in the “hundreds.”