Ideas for future of former St. Louis jail known as 'The Workhouse' site narrowed

The community survey generated about 700 responses.

ST. LOUIS — An animal control or shelter site? A motorsports, go-cart track or other recreational facility? A memorial or museum site? Renewable energy site? Return the land to native tribes?

All are among the potential uses for one of the city’s former jails known as The Workhouse that a steering committee says it is willing to continue to explore based on the 700 responses it got to a community survey.

Some of the jobs eliminated from consideration include a job and business training and support facility, emergency dispatch center, social service hub, healthcare or drug rehab and mental health services, legal or restorative justice facility.

The committee is now planning a second survey to narrow the choices again and prepare recommendations to city leaders, who will have the final say.

Mayor Tishaura Jones made a campaign promise to close the structure, formally known as the Medium Security Institution, stating it housed inmates in inhumane conditions. She, along with former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Congresswoman Cori Bush, toured the facility not long after Jones took office in 2021 and announced it must close.

The city spent about $7 million to renovate the facility following complaints of inadequate HVAC systems and other issues before Jones took office in 2021.

The last inmates were moved out in May 2022, about a year after Jones announced it would close.

The steering committee overseeing the facility’s future narrowed down responses to the community survey to five themes:

Resource community stability

Create an economic engine for the city

Nurture joy and healing

Facilitate memory and justice

Municipal Services and infrastructure.

The committee also determined that the building’s location is isolated from residential neighborhoods, which makes it “uniquely beneficial for infrastructural uses that could be unattractive to humans nearby due to noise, air, or ground pollution; or because of lack of direct neighborhood benefit,” according to the committee’s website.

Therefore, the committee has decided to continue exploring the following uses for the MSI site:

Industrial

Renewable Energy

Prairie or Nature Site

Motor Sports, Go-carts, and other Recreation

Animal Shelter or Control

Memorial / Museum

Demolish and Leave Empty

Land Returned to Native Tribes

The committee also determined the site’s isolation, “makes the site challenging for uses that have been proposed, which are most effective when embedded in neighborhoods where people are,” according to the website.

The committee members also believe the soil likely has contaminants and could be exposed to continued pollution from adjacent industrial sites.

“Uses directly serving residents need good access and safe healthy conditions,” according to the committee’s website.

After touring the building, steering committee members noted the site “stinks, has rats is industrial and polluted,” and “is isolated from neighborhoods and people that would be looking for those services.”

That’s why the following uses have been eliminated from consideration:

A Community Center with education, youth services, and childcare

Housing (Affordable, Shelters or Transitional)

Job/Business Training and Support

Healthy Food (Gardens, Groceries)

Social Service Hub

Healthcare, Drug Rehab & Mental Health Services

Legal Services or Restorative Justice Facilities

The committee also wants to focus resources on “addressing underlying reasons behind crime and incarceration.”

“Instead of just addressing the surface-level symptoms, fixing the causes allows us to tackle the problem at its core, aiming for more effective and sustainable solutions,” according to the website.

That’s why the committee also says it will not consider the following uses for the facility, either: carceral facility, public safety, emergency dispatch center.