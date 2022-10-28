New Beer Alert: St. Louis brewery heralds return of long-requested beer style

Dead and Alive was made to fill a void of a product that many of our customers have been asking for

ST. LOUIS — The first New Beer Alert! entry comes to us from 2nd Shift Brewing, owned by Libby and Steve Crider and located at 1601 Sublette Ave. in The Hill. The brewery recently tapped a style known interchangeably as a Black IPA or Cascadian Dark Ale. Scott Pelizzaro, a 2nd Shift Brewing brand ambassador, offered some details on the story behind the beer, called Dead and Alive.

The beer: Dead and Alive

Beer style: Black IPA

Description of the beer, including alcohol by volume (ABV): Black IPA — is the style dead? Or is it alive? Mosaic hops lend citrus and blueberry notes while beautiful dark malts and a touch of rye spice make a big, bold, balanced black IPA. Its ABV is 7.6%.

Tell us the story of this beer. What inspired it?: Black IPAs have long been a style we wanted to brew again, and what a better time than beginning of fall. Bold and balanced, perfect for around a fire in your backyard, a campsite, or just hanging out with your buds.

Why is this new beer a good business decision and what decisions did you make with cost and profit margin in mind? Dead and Alive was made to fill a void of a product that many of our customers have been asking for. Making small batches allows us to control how much hits the market, and when we want the beer to be off shelves before returning next year.