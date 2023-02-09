St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols asks $2.3M for suburban Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is selling his home in Leawood, Kansas, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for $2.3 million.
Built in 2006, the 10,000-square-foot home at 13805 Canterbury St. has five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It's listed by Kristin Malfer, who leads Malfer & Associates and is affiliated with Compass Realty Group.
Amenities include a lanai — a type of outdoor porch — with an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and bar overlooking a pool. The inside features a chef's kitchen with an island, bar with wine room, dual vanities and closets in the main bedroom, walk-in steam shower, coffee bar and mini fridge, and tiled sunroom.
According to the listing, the home has had only one owner — Pujols.
