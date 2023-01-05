St. Louis gives 56 child care providers a total of $1.7M, with more on the way

The city's Community Development Administration last week said the money has been disbursed to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis child care providers received $1.7 million from the city of St. Louis, with more funds on the way.

The city's Community Development Administration last week said it has disbursed the money, through taxing district Saint Louis MHB, to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and are to fill a gap "between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children under five years old" to cover a period from January 2021 to December 2021.

The city's Board of Aldermen last month passed a bill including another $2 million in child care funding, part of a $52.2 million package that included a heavily publicized $5 million guaranteed income program, with 440 city households receiving $500 monthly payments for 18 months.

But St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement that child care providers had suffered "during the height of the Covid-19 crisis."

"This partnership between the Community Development Administration and Saint Louis MHB will support dozens of providers and improve access to the childcare working families need," she said.