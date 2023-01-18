Steve's Hot Dogs team launches grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept

The delivery and carryout-only concept will offer a rotating menu of five grilled cheese options.

ST. LOUIS — Steve's Meltdown, a new ghost kitchen concept from the team behind Steve's Hot Dogs, is now serving up grilled cheese with a twist.

The kitchen, which launched at 11 a.m. Wednesday, is operating out of the hot dog joint's location at 3145 S. Grand Blvd. The delivery and carryout-only concept will offer a rotating menu of five grilled cheese options.

Orders can be made on the kitchen's website or through GrubHub, UberEats and DoorDash. Those outside of the delivery zone can order through the website for pickup at the South Grand location.

The initial menu includes the following options:

Don Ho Grilled Cheese: Pepper jack grilled cheese on sourdough, topped with ham, pineapple jelly, and Steve’s Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with a bag of chips and a side of Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce.

Sweet Caroline Grilled Cheese: Brie, melted sharp white cheddar, cranberry jam and apple slices. Served with chips and a side of cranberry jam.

Forever Young “Adult” Grilled Cheese: Colby, American, and Mozzarella on sourdough bread. Served with chips.

That’s Amore Grilled Cheese: Pizza-inspired grilled cheese on a ciabatta bun with sliced mozzarella and fresh buffalo mozzarella and pepperoni. Served with chips and a side of Meltdown Marinara sauce.

Mambo Italiano Caprese Grilled Cheese: Mozzarella grilled cheese on a ciabatta bun topped with pesto and sundried tomatoes and drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Served with chips and a side of Meltdown Marinara.

“If there’s one thing our team at Steve’s Hot Dogs does exceptionally well, it’s taking traditional comfort foods to the next level,” said Steve Ewing, co-owner of both concepts, in a news release announcing the launch.