St. Louis-area glass factory to close, 243 to be laid off

ST. LOUIS — PGP Glass USA Inc. will close its Park Hills, Missouri, factory.

The move will result in the termination of 243 employees in March, according to information filed with the state. The facility is located at 1000 Taylor Ave., about 65 miles southwest of St. Louis in St. Francois County.

A company spokesman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the factory’s furnaces are worn out, and that Piramal, an Indian company bought by New York private equity firm Blackstone Capital, decided to close the facility rather than pay to fix or replace the machines.

The newspaper said employment at the facility has been halved since 530 people worked there in 2005, but quoted Park Hills Mayor John Clark as saying that it remained a valuable employer, in part because the jobs paid more than $20 per hour and were unionized.