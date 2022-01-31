Mia Rose Holdings to start construction on fourth apartment complex in St. Charles County

The Station at St. Peters Luxury Living, an upscale 180-unit apartment complex is moving ahead after zoning and site plan approval.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex has received final approvals from the city of St. Peters and will start construction in the second quarter this year.

The Station at St. Peters Luxury Living, an upscale 180-unit apartment complex is moving ahead after zoning and site plan approval. The project entails 297,000 square feet spread across five, three-story residential buildings and a one-story, 3,800-square-foot clubhouse. Drawings for permits were submitted to the city Jan. 21 and have been approved, Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings said in a news release.

Development costs for The Station were not disclosed.

Like those other complexes, The Station will be an "amenity-rich apartment community" designed to fulfill the increased demand for rental housing options in St. Charles County, the developer said. The new pet-friendly complex will have 60 two-bedroom units and 120 one-bedroom units, with a resort-style pool and sun deck, pickleball court, outdoor lounge with fireplace, a community barbecue and picnic area, and bike racks.

Construction could finish by the first quarter of 2023. The specific site was selected because of a successful anchor retail development at the nearest intersection featuring an Imo’s Pizza, Subway and Wingstop, officials said. The retail center was built by Mia Rose Holdings Principal Jim Cook, who is an Imo’s franchisee and co-owner of the Sugarfire Smokehouse restaurant chain.