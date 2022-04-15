After delays, St. Louis grocer opens in Dogtown, plans another location

Fields Foods, a St. Louis grocer, opened its fourth location on the ground floor of the Hibernia Apartments at 6325 Victoria Ave.

The approximately 16,000-square-foot store is located on the ground floor of the Hibernia Apartments at 6325 Victoria Ave. The complex, which opened in 2019, was developed by Pearl Capital Management, out of Indianapolis. In 2020, it sold to Great Lakes Capital, also of Indiana.

Fields Foods owner Chris Goodson said it's been able to hire a lot of people from the neighborhood to work in the new store, in part because of proximity to a bus stop.

The store is in the heart of Dogtown, a residential area where, according to Goodson, a grocery has not been open in “decades.” The concept of developing a walkable, neighborhood grocery was part of the appeal of the space, he said.

“We’re very excited about being there, because it’s kind of like a mini main street,” Goodson said.

Goodson said the store has purchased golf carts, common commodities in the Dogtown neighborhood, and will offer them to neighborhood residents looking to get their groceries home.

The store's location, on the ground level of an apartment building, was also appealing to Goodson.

“It’s what I call ‘shop in your pajamas,'” he said. “Because the residents can come right down, out the back door, and through a private entrance where they can swipe their key cards and come into the store.”

Goodson has been working on opening the store in Dogtown for nearly five years.