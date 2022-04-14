QuikTrip buys a former dealership site in St. Louis

A QuikTrip representative said that the company is still exploring options for the site, and no plans are finalized.

ST. LOUIS — QuikTrip has purchased sites near South Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street, in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store and gas station operator in March purchased three corner sites that used to be part of a car dealership in south St. Louis, including 1.46 acres at 3636 S. Kingshighway, from Dart Associates of Kingshighway LLC. The registered agent for that entity, which was formed in 2019, is Gary Weselowski of Land Dynamics Development Corp. in Clayton.

The purchase price for all of the sites was $1.75 million, according to city records. As part of the deal, QuikTrip also purchased two parcels next to the corner 3636 Kingshighway site, at 4631 and 4625 Beck Ave.

A QuikTrip representative said that the company is still exploring options for the site, and no plans are finalized.

The sites were among the parcels that made up the longtime home of the Ackerman Toyota dealership before the car dealer in 2017 purchased its new location in the Hill neighborhood, on Hampton Avenue near Interstate 44. The dealership parcels that were not purchased by QuikTrip are still owned by Dart Associates, according to city records.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.