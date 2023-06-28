Initiative seeks to allow St. Louis to make its own gun regulations

The campaign committee, SensibleMo, said it filed three versions of a ballot initiative that aims to allow local governments to regulate guns in their jurisdictions.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis group has filed ballot initiatives that aim to allow local governments, including in the St. Louis region, to regulate guns within their jurisdictions, the latest effort aimed at getting St. Louis' violent crime problem under control.

The campaign committee, SensibleMo, was founded by Joan Bray, a former Democratic state representative and senator. It said it filed three versions of the ballot initiative.

Petitions proposing constitutional changes, as SensibleMo does, must be signed by 8% of legal voters in any of Missouri's eight congressional districts, often seen as an expensive task since it requires utilizing paid signature collectors.

If the petitions are certified, state voters could OK the idea by majority vote.

A press release from SensibleMo said any such gun regulations "would have to comply with the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Supreme Court limitations on gun regulations and any federal law."