x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

Ruth's Chris Steak House re-opens downtown following $1M remodel

Located at 315 Chestnut St., the restaurant was closed from June 15 through June 25 as it underwent renovations.
Credit: Ruth's Chris Steak House
Located downtown at 315 Chestnut St., Ruth's Chris Steak House was closed from June 15 through June 25, as it underwent renovations including a new layout and upgraded technology.

ST. LOUIS — Ruth’s Chris Steak House — located downtown on the first floor of the Hyatt Regency at the Arch — has re-opened, following a $1 million investment that will make the restaurant better suited to a post-pandemic landscape, officials said.

Located at 315 Chestnut St., the restaurant was closed from June 15 through June 25, as it underwent renovations including a new layout and upgraded technology.

The 12,000-square-foot restaurant is owned by Prime Hospitality Group, an Indianapolis-based, family owned company that owns 11 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations across Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina and Missouri, including a Ruth’s Chris location in Chesterfield. The company has plans to open a 12th location in Iowa, according to its website.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal's website.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out