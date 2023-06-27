Ruth's Chris Steak House re-opens downtown following $1M remodel

Located at 315 Chestnut St., the restaurant was closed from June 15 through June 25 as it underwent renovations.

ST. LOUIS — Ruth’s Chris Steak House — located downtown on the first floor of the Hyatt Regency at the Arch — has re-opened, following a $1 million investment that will make the restaurant better suited to a post-pandemic landscape, officials said.

as it underwent renovations including a new layout and upgraded technology.

The 12,000-square-foot restaurant is owned by Prime Hospitality Group, an Indianapolis-based, family owned company that owns 11 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations across Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina and Missouri, including a Ruth’s Chris location in Chesterfield. The company has plans to open a 12th location in Iowa, according to its website.