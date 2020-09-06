x
St. Louis hotel operator to lay off 1,400

The St. Louis-based firm said the cuts were due to the COVID-19 pandemic "and its unforeseeable impact on our business"
ST. LOUIS — Lodging Hospitality Management will lay off more than 1,400 hotel workers, it said in notices to the state of Missouri.

The St. Louis-based firm said the cuts were due to the COVID-19 pandemic "and its unforeseeable impact on our business." The cuts are effective June 12.

Though some hotels have reopened, virus shutdowns have rocked the travel industry.

Here are the hotels cutting workers, and the approximate number of layoffs:

  • Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport, 4450 Evans Place,19 workers
  • Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis-Chesterfield, 16631 Chesterfield Grove Road, 16 workers
  • Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis-O'Fallon, 2310 Technology Drive, 14 workers
  • Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and 360 Rooftop Bar, 1 South Broadway, 300 workers
  • Doubletree by Hilton, St. Louis at Westport, 1973 Craigshire Road, 60 workers
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Louis Airport, 11237 Lone Eagle Drive, 33 workers

