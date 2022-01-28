Here's where St. Louis Lambert International Airport ranks in terms of airfares

The U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for the third quarter of 2021 for 435 domestic airports.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport ranks roughly in the top quarter of all U.S. airports in terms of lowest airfares, according to a new federal study.

The U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for the third quarter of 2021 for 435 domestic airports, with the national average coming in at $314.38.

Among the busiest 100 U.S. airports (by total domestic passengers in 2020), Lambert came in as the 59th least expensive, with an average airfare in the third quarter of $312.56.

At other busy airports in Missouri and Illinois, Kansas City International was the 46th cheapest with a higher average airfare of $326.43, while cheaper fares were found at Chicago O'Hare International, 75th cheapest with an average airfare of $290.44, and Chicago Midway International, 93rd cheapest with an average airfare of $254.43.

The lowest airfares among the busiest 100 domestic airports in the third quarter 2021 could be found out of Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, with an average of $116.34, with the most expensive airfares in that span at Washington (D.C) Dulles International at $415.20.

Among all 435 U.S. airports ranked by average third-quarter airfare, Kansas City International came in at No. 321, Lambert ranked No. 343, Chicago O'Hare International ranked No. 367, and Chicago Midway International at No. 396.

Nationwide, the cheapest airfare among all 435 U.S. airports in the third quarter was Ogden-Hinckley Airport in Utah at $83.15, and the most expensive was St. Paul Island Airport in Alaska at $1,599.

Nationally, the $314.38 average airfare in third quarter 2021 was up 3.2% over second quarter 2021 and up 22% from the third quarter of 2020, but down 14.7% from pre-pandemic third quarter 2019.