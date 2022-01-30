In Missouri's wealthiest county, group launches campaign to buy housing, make it affordable

A report last year showed the county's average median household income is 53.2% higher than the statewide median.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Some St. Charles County residents are often surprised when Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service talks about the need for affordable and transitional housing in their county, according to Donna Tobin, the nonprofit's development associate.

That's because St. Charles is often identified as Missouri's wealthiest county, like it was in a report last year by SmartAsset showing the county's average median household income, $84,978, is 53.2% higher than the statewide median. But Tobin said the research on affluence doesn't address to the county residents who work for low-income wages or those on fixed incomes, she said.

“We simply don’t have the housing inventory that is affordable for those people, and we don’t have public transportation to make it easy for people who might find some affordable housing in St. Louis County or farther out into Lincoln and Warren counties,” she said.

As a result, the Care Service has launched a campaign to raise at least $1.5 million to acquire about 20 units of transitional and affordable housing units in St. Charles and Lincoln counties and possibly Warren County. The entire $1.5 million would be spent on acquiring the 20 units — either a small apartment complex or duplexes, and possibly single-family housing -- and making any repairs. The Care Service's program hinges on the price of housing in St. Charles and Lincoln counties, she added.

"If the market continues to be as crazy as it is, we may not be able to get 20 units. We may have to start with something smaller, but our goal is to be able to find something for 20. That's why we know that it is likely at least a portion of the housing will be in Lincoln County. The pricing is a little bit lower out that way," she said.

There wouldn't be a need for subsidies because tenants would be expected to pay 30% of their pre-tax monthly income on rent. For example, a single mother with two children earning $1,490 would pay $447 per month in rent, according to Tobin.

The mission of the organization, which is a nonprofit group under the umbrella of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, is to serve those in crisis and to prevent homelessness and hunger by providing programs to help low-income, working families in those three counties.

So far, the Care Service has received a $500,000 donation from Leo "Tony" Vogel and his wife, Lisa, for transitional housing and a $300,000 pledge from an anonymous donor. Plans call for requesting donations soon from major employers and community residents.