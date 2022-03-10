One of St. Louis' biggest law firms ceasing operations at its Moscow office because of Ukraine war

The law firm’s total headcount in Moscow is about 200, including 17 partners

ST. LOUIS — The Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner law firm announced Thursday morning it is ceasing operations in Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Alongside other global businesses, the firm stands in support with the people of Ukraine. We are committed to providing support to our colleagues in Moscow and assisting with transitions,” according to a written statement by BCLP, which has its largest U.S. office in St. Louis.

The law firm’s total headcount in Moscow is about 200, including 17 partners, said a spokesperson, who declined further comment.

BCLP’s statement said: “The wellbeing of our people continues to be very concerning to us, and it is difficult to part ways under such circumstances. Having been a part of BCLP since 2009, we are grateful for their dedication, friendship and contribution to our firm over the years.

"We will be stopping and transitioning client work in accordance with our legal and professional obligations, and will not accept mandates from state-owned entities in Russia or related individuals,” the statement said.

The firm's work in Russia began in January 2009 when it was known as Berwin Leighton Paisner and formed a partnership with Andrey Goltsblat, a former managing partner of Pepeliaev, Goltsblat & Partners, which was the biggest full-service law firm operating in Russia.