How to support Ukraine in the St. Louis area

Several area businesses and groups are raising money, donating profits or organizing events in support of Ukraine. Here's a breakdown of who's taking part and how you can get involved.

Rock Church donation collections

Nadiya Ostrovskiy and Katya Bolsunova are organizing donations for Ukraine that could very well help their own families. Both are from Ukraine and have family members in the country.

They've created drop-off points at The Rock Church's Brentwood and Ballwin locations for high-demand items like baby and hygiene products, clothes for teenagers, blankets and nonperishable food.

They're collecting donations until March 12. For more information, including a list of what is needed, visit the Humanitarian Help for Ukraine Facebook page.

'We stand with Ukraine' yard signs

Fastsigns of Bridgeton has created signs that can be placed in yards and grassy areas to show support for the people of Ukraine.

The double-sided signs are 18 inches by 24 inches with a wire stake. They cost $10, with $3 from each sign being donated to the International Institute of St. Louis, which "provides opportunities for immigrants and refugees to thrive in order to create a welcoming, prosperous, and healthy region for all," according to the organization's website.

Signs can be ordered by emailing 270@fastsigns.com or by calling 314-429-8854. They can be picked up at 3783 Rider Trail South in Earth City, Missouri.

Sunflower fundraiser

The Avenue restaurant in Clayton, located at 12 N. Meramec Ave., is raising money by selling sunflowers – the official flower of Ukraine. The restaurant is asking for a suggested donation of $20 for a sunflower.

The money raised will be donated to UNICEF to help the children of Ukraine.

More ways to help

If you'd like to help the people of Ukraine, there are several relief efforts underway. Read the full list of verified fundraisers here.