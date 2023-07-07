x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

St. Louis lawmakers OK plan to pay for lawyers for tenants facing eviction

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus cast the lone opposing vote on the bill, which now goes to Mayor Tishaura Jones.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis lawmakers on Friday passed a plan to pay for attorneys for tenants facing eviction proceedings.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus cast the lone opposing vote on the bill, which now goes to Mayor Tishaura Jones.

It appropriates $285,000 in federal Covid-19 funds to set up a "Right to Counsel" program for tenants facing eviction in the city.

The Department of Human Services would be tasked with partnering with nonprofits and law firms to provide representation. The department would add an employee to do the work.

The program targets taking on 1,125 cases in its first year, starting in July 2024, at a cost of more than $1 million. Estimates see that rising to nearly 3,400 cases and $5 million by year four.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out