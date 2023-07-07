St. Louis lawmakers OK plan to pay for lawyers for tenants facing eviction

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus cast the lone opposing vote on the bill, which now goes to Mayor Tishaura Jones.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis lawmakers on Friday passed a plan to pay for attorneys for tenants facing eviction proceedings.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus cast the lone opposing vote on the bill, which now goes to Mayor Tishaura Jones.

It appropriates $285,000 in federal Covid-19 funds to set up a "Right to Counsel" program for tenants facing eviction in the city.

The Department of Human Services would be tasked with partnering with nonprofits and law firms to provide representation. The department would add an employee to do the work.