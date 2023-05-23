Man charged with murder in St. Peters triple shooting

Christopher Harper was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man was charged with murder, robbery and multiple other crimes in connection with a deadly triple shooting in St. Peters early Monday morning.

Christopher L. Harper, 51, was charged Tuesday in connection with the shooting that left Darin Gosejohan dead and a woman and girl injured.

According to charging documents, Harper is the boyfriend of the injured woman. A police source said the woman was Darin Gosejohan's sister.

Charging documents said a man was caught on security video entering the home on County Acres Drive wearing a mask and a long-sleeved shirt. The video shows the man ordering the girl to tell him where her parents were sleeping. Police said the man can be heard yelling and shots being fired.

During an interview with police, Gosejohan's sister said she believed the man in the video was Harper, her boyfriend. She also said Harper owned a car similar to the one described seen leaving the scene early Monday morning.

Charging documents do not explicitly describe what led to the shooting, but said Gosejohan and his sister were in an ongoing dispute over their parents' finances.

Charging documents said Darin Gosejohan was recently put in charge of their elderly parents' finances. The documents said he had filed to evict his sister from the residence she had been residing in, which belonged to the elderly parents.

Gosejohan's sister said she recalled seeing the barrel of a gun while looking for something in Harper's truck. She said Harper also made comments about the address where the shooting occurred during a conversation about the eviction court paperwork.