Swade Cannabis opens third of its 5 St. Louis marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — Swade Cannabis on Friday opened its third of five planned medical marijuana dispensaries.

The 7,500-foot store, located at 4108 Manchester Ave. in The Grove, had been a vacant warehouse that underwent extensive renovation by Cissell Mueller Construction Inc., with design by MIN+ Architecture.

“Being the largest Swade dispensary to date, special attention was paid to all aspects of the design to highlight The Grove location as our flagship store and hiring local talent from beginning to end, only solidified our goal of creating a destination admired for heavy doses of nostalgia,” said Tom Muzzey CEO of BeLeaf Medical, Swade's parent company.

Based in Earth City, BeLeaf operates medical-marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facilities, as well as dispensaries in St. Peters and Ellisville. Two more Swade dispensaries are preparing to open on Cherokee Street and Delmar Boulevard.

The Swade store is the second dispensary to open in St. Louis this month. Captiva Healing opened April 8 at 9933 Watson Road in Crestwood, the first dispensary in South County. It is owned by Brad Kemph, who also owns the adjacent Circle K.

