Shrinking St. Louis is poised to be surpassed by these 2 US metros, analysis says

ST. LOUIS — It's not a question of if, but when, two U.S. metros will surpass St. Louis for population size, an analysis by a Saint Louis University researcher says.
It's possible Orlando and Charlotte could surpass St. Louis next July, when U.S. Census Bureau estimates are released, said Ness Sandoval, associate professor of sociology at SLU.
Using data from the Census Bureau and its Annual and Cumulative Estimates of the Components of Resident Population Change for Counties in the United States, an analysis from Sandoval shows St. Louis as the 21st largest metro, with 2.8 million residents in 2022. Orlando had 2.76 million residents, and Charlotte 2.75 million.