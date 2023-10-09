Shrinking St. Louis is poised to be surpassed by these 2 US metros, analysis says

"No one should be surprised if it happens," Sandoval said of Orlando and Charlotte passing St. Louis. "It will happen. If not next July, it's the next one."

ST. LOUIS — It's not a question of if, but when, two U.S. metros will surpass St. Louis for population size, an analysis by a Saint Louis University researcher says.

It's possible Orlando and Charlotte could surpass St. Louis next July, when U.S. Census Bureau estimates are released, said Ness Sandoval, associate professor of sociology at SLU.