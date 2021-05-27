St. Louis promoters sue rapper Rick Ross over missed concert

The Florida rapper was to appear at the Pageant on Jan. 11, 2020. The show was canceled.

ST. LOUIS — A pair of St. Louis music promoters and their companies are taking rapper Rick Ross to court over a missed concert last year.

The Florida rapper, known for hits such as "The Boss," "Purple Lamborghini" and "Gold Roses," was to appear at the Pageant on Jan. 11, 2020. The show was canceled.

St. Louis promoters Antoine Meeks, whose company is Black Luxury Entertainment LLC, and Orlando Watson, who's connected to Rockhouse Entertainment, said in a lawsuit filed this month in St. Louis Circuit Court that they contracted with the rapper, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, and Rick Ross Touring LLC, which represents him, for the show.

The suit says that pursuant to an October 2019 contract, the plaintiffs were to pay Ross and his company $60,000 to appear at the Pageant.

Meeks, Watson and their companies paid Ross and his company $30,000 on Oct. 21, 2019, with the rest due upon Ross' arrival.

Ross failed to appear, the suit says, adding that the plaintiffs also spent $6,000 for the venue, $3,300 on Ross' travel and accommodations, $4,100 on marketing and promotions and $25,000 for "production costs."

It says the plaintiffs have been damaged more than $74,000.

A message sent to an email address associated with Ross wasn't returned.

