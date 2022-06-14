St. Louis restaurant group announces new concept, opening date for former Bar Les Freres space

Bistro La Floraison, located at 7637 Wydown Blvd. in Clayton, will seat 40 guests indoors and 24 outside.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Take Root Hospitality, operated by Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez, will open Bistro La Floraison in the space that formerly housed Zoe Robinson's Bar Les Freres.

The new restaurant will open to the public for dinner service July 13.

Bistro La Floraison, located at 7637 Wydown Blvd. in Clayton, will seat 40 guests indoors and 24 outside. St. Louis-based architecture firm SPACE Architecture + Design is working on the restaurant and will provide a "cosmetic refresh" with modern elements like sage green coverings, romantic drapery and a custom pink banquette. Artwork from St. Louis-based Andrew Millner will be featured throughout the space.

The hospitality group declined to share investment costs for Bistro La Floraison but anticipates having 15 employees and opening just for dinner service for now.

"We plan to stay loyal to the vibe and essence that helped establish Bar Les Freres as an iconic St. Louis restaurant," Tara Gallina said in a statement. "But we're looking forward to bringing our own style to the restaurant as well, starting with a new name, and incorporating a playfully innovative take on French fare and our signature service experience."

Bar Les Freres menu favorites like Gougeres (French cheese puffs), oysters and French 75 cocktails will remain, but Take Root will add items such as chilled seafood, charcuterie and caviar service. Other dishes may include smoked salmon rillette with creme fraiche, chives and toasted brioche; tomato salad with whipped goat cheese, basil pistou and toasted levain bread; and short rib au poivre with potato pave, arugula and salted peppercorn cognac jus.