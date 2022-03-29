How local small businesses can get $5,000 grants from the City of St. Louis

Beginning Monday, small businesses can fill out in-person applications for the program that will allocate $5,000 grants to approximately 900 businesses.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis and the St. Louis Development Corp. (SLDC) on Tuesday laid out criteria for how small businesses in the city can apply for a $5,000 grant using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Beginning Monday, small businesses can fill out in-person applications for the program that will allocate $5,000 grants to approximately 900 businesses. The online application portal will open April 14 at 8 a.m., officials said.

"As a former small business owner, I know how challenging running a business can be, and the pandemic has made the chances for success become even more difficult," mayor Tishuara Jones said in a statement. "St. Louis can not move forward from the pandemic if we leave our entrepreneurs and small business owners behind."

The grants can be used for critical operating costs, including payroll, rent, utilities, obtaining personal protective equipment, and securing inventory. Documents needed to begin and complete the application process include a current W-9 form, a current business license, and bank statements to show "adverse economic impact resulting from COVID-19."

To be eligible, applicants must own a business located in the City of St. Louis, have 25 or fewer employees, be current on all city taxes, demonstrate COVID-19 hardship and a hold current business license, officials said.

SLDC will hold a virtual town hall from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 to outline the process and answer questions. Attend the webinar by clicking here.

Applicants can drop off completed paper applications April 14-15 and April 18-19 at the SLDC Office, located at 1520 Market Street. The office is open 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The city has a full list of eligibility requirements on its website here. There also is a frequently asked questions page here.

