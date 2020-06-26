What happens to the St. Louis wedding industry when couples can't say 'I do?'

In St. Louis, the Business Journal talked with several business owners who depend on couples walking down the aisle

ST. LOUIS — Few have heard wedding bells this summer as Covid-19 has prevented many couples from saying “I do.”

The pandemic has taken its toll on the $74 billion U.S. wedding industry that employs more than 1.2 million people, according to research firm IBISWorld. About 450,000 weddings were originally planned for March, April and May, according to data from WeddingWire and The Knot, but many have been postponed or scrapped altogether.

That leaves planners, photographers, florists, caterers, bakers, venue managers and others scrounging for business in an uncertain time.

In St. Louis, the Business Journal talked with several business owners who depend on couples walking down the aisle. We wanted to hear their stories of how the pandemic affected their businesses and how their pipeline of work has changed over the coming year.

We reached out to all corners of the wedding industry to see how they are coping with the wedding season that never was.

