Stan Kroenke business in fight with FIFA over World Cup payments, report says

Kansas City is set to host World Cup matches in 2026.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The family of Stan Kroenke is reportedly in a dispute with FIFA over revenue associated with the 2026 men's World Cup, to be staged in Mexico, Canada and the U.S., including at the Los Angeles Rams owner's SoFi Stadium.

A report in the Athletic, citing anonymous sources, says that Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is unhappy with the terms of the deal to host fixtures during the tournament, "in respect of how revenue will be shared between FIFA, the cities and the stadiums.