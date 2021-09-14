Stone Soup Cottage to reopen for in-person dining before closing permanently

The restaurant will reopen for in-person dining on Friday and Saturday evenings only beginning Sept. 24

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Stone Soup Cottage, the French restaurant in Cottleville known for its tasting dinners, plans to reopen next week for in-person dining, before ultimately shutting its doors for good.

The restaurant will reopen for in-person dining on Friday and Saturday evenings only beginning Friday, Sept. 24, according to a Facebook post Sept. 7. However, owners Carl and Nancy McConnell said in the post that after 12 years, they've decided this will be the restaurant's last year in operation.

Stone Soup's final tasting dinner will be June 11, 2022, meaning the restaurant plans to shutter the week it was first opened 13 years prior.

"We are so grateful to our loyal guests who have supported us during this challenging time. We wanted to take our time...take a step back... and truly look at how Covid has affected our business and our family and what our new normal would look like in the future," the post said. "We wanted to take a healthy and holistic approach to our business and brand and where we are and what is calling us in the future. After 12 wonderful years we have decided that this will be our last year of hosting our award-winning tasting dinners in the Cottage."

The McConnells said they always knew there would be a time when they wanted to venture in a new direction "and enjoy some other projects that have been calling us."

"8 years ago we purchased this stunning 33 acre farm and built our restaurant amidst its beauty," the Facebook post stated.