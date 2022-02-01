Blues fans have new option to watch games this season. Here's how much it'll cost.

Bally Sports Midwest is slated to air 69 of the Blues’ 82 games in the 2022-23 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Fans of the St. Louis Blues will have a new option this season to watch the team’s telecasts.

The National Hockey League franchise’s television partner, Bally Sports Midwest, has launched a new direct-to-consumer streaming service that will air its Blues’ telecasts this season. Bally Sports Midwest is slated to air 69 of the Blues’ 82 games in the 2022-23 season.

For $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually, subscribers of the new streaming service will be able to access Blues games through the new platform as opposed to watching the games through a cable or streaming provider. The streaming service includes a seven-day free trial.

The launch of the streaming service comes as some fans locally have been unable to access games, with Bally Sports Midwest not available through several TV streaming services, such as YouTube TV and Hulu. The sports channel is available through cable provider Charter Communications, among others, including DirecTV and DirecTV Stream.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.