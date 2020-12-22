Streets of St. Charles adds a new tenant for spring 2021

The restaurant will offer dining, curbside pickup and delivery and catering services

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles will add St. Louis-based Sauce on the Side as a new tenant in spring 2021, Cullinan Properties, which owns and manages the development. Sauce on the Side joins recently announced tenants Napoli III, Buff City Soap and Loaded: Elevated Nachos.

"We are truly ecstatic to be expanding our business to Streets of St. Charles," franchisee Brian Slater said in a statement. "Having grown up in Saint Charles and watching it develop over the last few years, this location was at the top of our list when we decided to join the Sauce on the Side family. We feel we'll add great food, service, and atmosphere to a very unique area that is already diverse in dining and shopping options."

This is the seventh location for Sauce on the Side, a fast-casual concept that specializes in calzones and salads. The restaurant will offer dining, curbside pickup and delivery and catering services.

"Sauce on the Side's announcement is a terrific way to end 2020 at Streets of St. Charles," senior leasing representative for Cullinan Properties, Patty Kueneke said in a statement. "With Napoli III now open, Loaded Elevated Nachos opening in early 2021, and Buff City Soap coming in the Spring, visitors to Streets of St. Charles will have more options than ever for shopping and dining."

Loaded: Elevated Nachos is a concept from business partners Brad Merten and Brandon Holzhueter, who also own Narwhal's Crafted, a frozen cocktail bar, at Streets of St. Charles. The restaurant announced this week it has hired Brandon Sammons to serve as executive chef of Loaded.