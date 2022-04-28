Low-cost air carrier drops St. Louis service

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis-based airline said it had offered service from Lambert to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport two times a week.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines has dropped service at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the company confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis-based airline said it had offered service from Lambert to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport two times a week. It wasn't clear when that ceased.

"In the first quarter of 2022, Sun Country has grown total block hours by 30% versus the first quarter of 2019," the spokesperson said. "While we have also added new service to a number of locations and resumed seasonal service for a number of destinations this summer, we are eliminating long-haul service to Fairbanks and Honolulu and service to Milwaukee and St. Louis this year."

Lambert reported that Sun Country boarded 13,635 of its passengers in 2020, down from 37,006. The 2020 number made it the seventh-busiest airline at Lambert, where traffic is dominated by Southwest Airlines. It recently slashed flights for June amid the uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.