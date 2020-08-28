Coffee chain to enter St. Louis market with cafe at Chroma in The Grove

The cafe is expected to open on Sept. 15 at the Chroma mixed-use apartment development

ST. LOUIS — Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea will enter the St. Louis market with its first location at Chroma in The Grove neighborhood.

The cafe is expected to open on Sept. 15 at the Chroma mixed-use apartment development at Chouteau Avenue and Sarah Street. Jason Rooney is the franchise owner, a spokesperson said.

The Chroma location is the first in the St. Louis metropolitan area and state of Missouri, according to its website.

Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea offers traditional European espresso drinks, globally inspired beverages, Asian teas, desserts and pastries. Husband-and-wife team Wei and Lisa Bee founded the brand in 1993 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. There are roughly 44 locations across the country.

Chroma, a $52 million, 235-unit development, opened in late 2018. It features tenants such as Seoul Taco, Chao Baan and Takashima Records.