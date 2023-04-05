The District's $4M centerpiece will open in early summer in Chesterfield, developers say

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group said The Hub, the $4 million outdoor event and gathering space in Chesterfield that will serve as the centerpiece of The District, will open early this summer.
Located along Interstate 64, The District will be The Staenberg Group’s 300,000-square-foot redevelopment of the Chesterfield Outlets into a new-age shopping and entertainment center.
Once complete, The Hub will be an outdoor, park-like space featuring a large LED screen, sound system and elevated stage, officials said. A viewing area with a 400-person capacity will be surrounded by sit-down restaurants with patios, a brewery, social hall and beer garden, according to a release.