The District's $4M centerpiece will open in early summer in Chesterfield, developers say

Earlier this year, 4 Hands Brewing Co. said it will open its second location at The District.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group said The Hub, the $4 million outdoor event and gathering space in Chesterfield that will serve as the centerpiece of The District, will open early this summer.

Located along Interstate 64, The District will be The Staenberg Group’s 300,000-square-foot redevelopment of the Chesterfield Outlets into a new-age shopping and entertainment center.