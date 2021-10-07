The Fountain on Locust is under new ownership

"We plan to keep up the momentum, carrying on Joy's incredible work, while adding our special touch to The Fountain," says new owner Danni Eickenhorst

ST. LOUIS — The founder and owner of The Fountain on Locust, Joy Grdnic, with her husband and business partner, Ron Stevens, have turned over the reins of the popular restaurant to new owners, effective Oct. 1.

Danni and Marcus Eickenhorst, the local entrepreneurs and investors who also co-own Steve's Hot Dogs, will carry on the vision for The Fountain on Locust, located at 3037 Locust St. Eickenhorst declined to share terms of the deal.

"In 2019 and 2020, I was planning my exit, looking forward to retirement and to taking on new projects," Grdnic said in a blog post on the restaurant's website. "Covid changed everything for us – and it gave me the time and perspective to find the right people to step into my place as I step away."

But before she departs the restaurant she created and launched in 2008, Grdnic is wrapping up the final touches on one last project: a new event space. The Stardust Room at The Fountain will make its debut for private parties and a lineup of 21-and-up events in 2022. The space has been decorated in an art deco style similar to what the restaurant is known for, including deep black and blue walls, gold brick, and shining silver stars.

Our visionary founder and artist extraordinaire Joy Grdnic is ready to retire! Today, we announce the passing of the art... Posted by The Fountain on Locust on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

"We are coming into this opportunity with a focus on preserving and growing what Joy has already built," Danni Eickenhorst told the Business Journal. "Joy created something that we both feel is truly magical. It has been our go-to date night spot before and after a night at the Fox or a show at Powell. We want to continue her legacy, and as we continue to emerge from COVID, we hope to grow it. We plan to keep up the momentum — carrying on Joy's incredible work, while adding our special touch to The Fountain."