Tower Grove South restaurant to close

Three Monkeys restaurant and bar will close Aug. 2

ST. LOUIS — Three Monkeys restaurant and bar in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood will close Aug. 2, it said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Owner Zach Rice said in the message that "although it’s sad to see 3 Monkeys as we know it today, go away, we will continue to lease this restaurant space and are extremely excited about bringing some new surprises to this neighborhood!"

An entity tied to Kyle Howerton owns the property, at 3153 Morganford Road, according to state records.

The Facebook post said that the restaurant was founded in 2007.