Trader Joe's fans call for more St. Louis-area stores. Analyst says it's unlikely

These operations have led to the grocery chain having a cult-like following of fans.

ST. LOUIS — Grocery chain Trader Joe's has such a following that Facebook groups calling for its expansion have launched.

One is for a Metro East city – Edwardsville Loves Trader Joe's – with a post last month reporting a rumor that the company was considering a store in the area and urging residents to ""flood" the grocer's "contact us" page with requests to make it happen.

But Trader Joe's, with St. Louis-area locations in Brentwood, Chesterfield, Creve Coeur and Des Peres, may be done expanding in the St. Louis area, and it's highly unlikely it would go to the Metro East, an analyst said.