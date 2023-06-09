UMSL begins construction on new $16.5M alumni center

Fundraising is ongoing to cover the remaining cost.

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri-St. Louis kicked off construction this week of its new $16.5 million center to host prospective students as well as alumni.

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for the 31,000-square-foot center, to be named the Richter Family Welcome and Alumni Center, after one of the lead donors to the project. The building is targeted for completion in 2025, a spokesman said.