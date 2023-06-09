x
UMSL begins construction on new $16.5M alumni center

Fundraising is ongoing to cover the remaining cost.
Credit: SLBJ
An exterior rendering of University of Missouri–St. Louis' new Richter Family Welcome and Alumni Center, for which a groundbreaking was held June 6, 2023.

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri-St. Louis kicked off construction this week of its new $16.5 million center to host prospective students as well as alumni.

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for the 31,000-square-foot center, to be named the Richter Family Welcome and Alumni Center, after one of the lead donors to the project. The building is targeted for completion in 2025, a spokesman said.

The new center, which will connect to the existing J.C. Penney Conference Center, will host prospective students and their families as well as serve as a permanent home for UMSL's 112,000 alumni, officials said.

