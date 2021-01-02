University City begins rezoning process for $190M project despite holdout from homeowners

"There's quite a bit of anxiety (with this process) to rezone our neighborhood during a pandemic without having the homeowners' approval"

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — University City is starting the process to rezone nearly 32 acres of mostly residential homes to make way for a $189.4 million commercial development at Olive Boulevard and Interstate 170.

That's despite the developer, Novus Development, not having acquired all of the property in the redevelopment area and allegations from at least one homeowner who said Novus has not been in contact with him for several months regarding a potential deal.

"There's quite a bit of anxiety (with this process) to rezone our neighborhood during a pandemic without having the homeowners' approval," said University City resident Gabe Angieri, who lives in the redevelopment area with his wife and two sons. "There's not a clear picture of what's next."

City officials on Jan. 21 sent a letter to property owners within the 31.79 acres of the development's first phase, called RPA-1, notifying them of a Feb. 8 public hearing regarding the area's rezoning to allow for a planned development. The properties border Interstate 170 to the east and are on both the north and south sides of Olive Boulevard.

City Manager Gregory Rose referred the Business Journal to the response he sent to Angieri and other property owners in which Rose said:

"University City is taking preliminary steps that would enable us to rezone properties within the RPA-1 area once Novus has control of the property. The rezoning of a parcel has many steps, requiring multiple meetings by the Planning Commission and the City Council. Starting the process now will enable the mayor and council to rezone the property sooner; once it is appropriate to do so."

Rose also told the Business Journal that the city "believe(s) Novus will reach an agreement with the homeowners."

Webster Groves-based Novus Development has plans to develop a mix of retail anchored by Costco, apartments, office space and potentially a hotel at Olive and I-170 in multiple phases. City officials approved $70.5 million in tax increment financing for the project in 2019.