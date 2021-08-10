Urban League plots $10M senior center in Dellwood

Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2022

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis on Monday broke ground on a $10 million senior living development in Dellwood, the latest of its projects in the area.

The development, at 9947 W. Florissant Ave., is to include 40 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units, according to a release from the nonprofit. The first floor, it said, will house space for the nonprofit's programming.

Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

The Urban League said it worked with Centene Corp. and and its subsidiary Home State Health to acquire the land. Great Southern Bank provided financing, it said, and the Missouri Housing Development Commission in 2019 approved tax credits for the project. Also working on the project are Gardner Capital, KAI Design Build and The National Development Corp., which is also investing $100,000 to support an entrepreneur center at the Urban League's new regional headquarters, 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

The Urban League's leader, President and CEO Michael McMillan, said in a statement that the organization worked with Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones, St. Louis County officials and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership as they developed a plan for the West Florissant corridor, which was affected by the Ferguson unrest in 2014.

