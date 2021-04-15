Longtime Central West End restaurant to close

"The pandemic shut us down completely and then made operating a business built on hospitality all but impossible"

ST. LOUIS — Wild Flower Restaurant will close after 26 years in the Central West End.

Owner Tracy Casatta Czarnec said in a Facebook post Wednesday that "this is not a decision that came easy."

"The pandemic shut us down completely and then made operating a business built on hospitality all but impossible, in a year when many of us passed the time in hibernation and avoiding social contact," Czarnec wrote.

The property, at the southeast corner of Laclede and North Euclid avenues, is owned by Bacchus Building LLC, tied to Milton Rothschild, according to city and state records.