High-profile St. Louis startup relocates HQ to larger Cortex space where it could double its workforce

Wugen said the new space will allow it to hire up to 100 employees in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based clinical-stage biotechnology startup Wugen, which has raised more than $200 million in venture funding as it develops cancer-fighting drugs, is relocating to a larger space within Midtown's Cortex innovation district in a move it said could accommodate doubling its current local workforce.

Cortex and Wugen said Monday the company will shift from 4340 Duncan Ave., inside Cortex's BioSTL Building, to an 18,000-square-foot space in the first floor of 4260 Forest Park Ave.

Wugen said the new space, which was formerly occupied by financial services company Block (NYSE: SQ) before it relocated downtown last year, will allow it to hire up to 100 employees in St. Louis. The company's total workforce is 70 people, about 50 of whom work in St. Louis. The company also has an office in San Diego, California.

“We are excited to stay within the Cortex innovation community,” Dan Kemp, president and CEO of Wugen, said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to be part of St. Louis’ vibrant biotech community and are pleased to continue to grow locally, where we will have the opportunity to maintain proximity to our world-class scientific co-founders at Washington University and build on our existing partnerships with the area’s premier scientific institutions. Our new space will give us more room to grow, accelerating our mission of delivering best-in-class, off-the-shelf cell therapies to cancer patients.”

In addition to Wugen, other tenants at 4260 Forest Park Ave. include pharmaceutical company Alcami Corp. and restaurant Vicia.