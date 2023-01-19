Cahokia Heights $10M sewer overhaul plan still under review

The governor and mayor are pleased with the plan's progress. The new Republican state representative said change isn't happening fast enough.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — The $10 million plan for Cahokia Heights' new sewer system is under review.

The plan will overhaul and replace 35 lift stations and more than 10,000 feet of pipe and sewer lines. It’s expected to alleviate longstanding flooding and sewage issues in the low-lying parts of the community.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the $9.9 million grant during a campaign stop in early August. Engineering firm Hurst-Rosche helped Cahokia Heights leaders create a plan that is now being reviewed by the state.

A spokesperson for Governor Pritzker said there’s a grant approval process.

Plans have to have long-term benefits, ensuring tax dollars won’t be wasted. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has to study the impact on the area as well.

Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. said he’s pleased with the plan's progress. He released this statement:

“When I was elected Mayor of Cahokia Heights, I made it my number one priority to relieve the water and sewer problems existing in my community. In doing so, politics takes a back seat. I simply want to do whatever is in my power as Mayor of Cahokia Heights to relieve the problems that plague the community I grew up in and currently live in.”

New State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R- Millstadt) believes the wheels of government are moving too slowly. He said construction should’ve begun months ago.

“Six months is ridiculous when it's an emergency in my mind,” Schmidt said. “The rain doesn't wait on paperwork. It could've been done faster in my opinion. The work hasn't begun and this spring the rains are coming. I'd like to see their sewer system resemble that of Chesterfield or Clayton. Where it's nice, it doesn't stink, there's not water everywhere.”

The governor’s office said the project could move to the next phase in a matter of weeks.