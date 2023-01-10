How to appeal your FEMA flooding assistance rejection

If you're a St. Clair County resident and FEMA deemed you ineligible for disaster relief, your chances of accessing federal relief funding are not over.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — If you applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance after July flooding and were deemed ineligible, your chances of accessing federal disaster relief funding are not over.

According to FEMA, St. Clair County, Illinois, residents who received a letter saying they were ineligible after applying for assistance or those who disagree with the amount of funding awarded have 60 days to file an appeal.

The letter will explain what you can do to become eligible.

For most applicants deemed ineligible, you'll just be asked to send in more information. Sometimes FEMA needs documents that weren't included in the application, such as proof of insurance, identity, occupancy, ownership or primary residency.

Appeals, along with supporting documentation and a copy of your FEMA determination letter, can be submitted online, via fax (800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA) or via mail to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782.

Unfortunately, if you haven't yet filed a claim for disaster assistance in Illinois, you are no longer able to. The last day to apply was Dec. 22.