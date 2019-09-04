Derek Schulze, the owner of Red Oak Biscuits on Cherokee Street, will open a new restaurant Friday at 1330 Washington Ave.

Fried will open in the space previously occupied by Schulze's Red Oak Biscuits before it moved to Cherokee Street last fall.

The cannabis-themed restaurant will serve "fried food for fried people," Schulze said. Guests will select a deep fried nugget, like chicken, steak or cauliflower, and then choose a sauce. The sauces are inspired by strains of marijuana, Schulze said, such as "fire OG," "sweet and sour diesel" or "strawberry cough." Sides like mac and cheese and fries also will be available.

In addition, the restaurant will offer deep fried dessert, like deep fried Oreos. "It's been a fun concept to design," Schulze said.

Schulze plans to add CBD-infused cocktails to Fried's menu at a later date. Brunch service also will be available on Sundays.

