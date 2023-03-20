'They cannot cut corners': Attorney Ben Crump says after settlement in St. Louis teen's death on thrill ride

A St. Louis middle schooler slipped out of his seat on a freefall ride in Orlando in March 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A well-known attorney says companies should be "on notice" following a settlement in the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.

The St. Louis middle schooler slipped out of his seat while on the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park on March 24, 2022.

Ben Crump represented the Sampson family. He issued a statement Monday with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales:

“Nothing can ever bring back Tyre to his family, but this settlement speaks to putting entertainment entities on notice that they cannot cut corners in their operations that sacrifice safety. When these companies are irresponsible, it puts innocent lives at risk. With the help of passionate state legislators like Rep. Geraldine Thompson, we will continue working to ensure that a tragic accident like this never happens to another family.”

The park started taking down the ride last week.

The ride was the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.

Attorney Michael Haggard represented Nekia Dodd, Tyre's mother. Last week, he announced Dodd had reached a settlement with ICON and Orlando Slingshot.

In February 2023, Orlando Eagle Drop confirmed another settlement and a resolution was made with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The operator of FreeFall paid a $250,000 fine to the state.

In June 2022, an autopsy showed that Sampson weighed nearly 100 pounds more than the weight limit for the ride.

Dodd said she's created a foundation for her son called Tyre "Big Tick" Sampson Foundation L.L.C. Her goal is to support school athletic programs and give back to schools.

Florida State Senator Geraldine Thompson proposed Senate Bill 902, which is the Tyre Sampson Act, in February.