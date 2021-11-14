Fiery crash crash in St. Louis County kills 3, injures 2

Police say three died at the scene, and two others are in the hospital with serious injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A fiery single-car accident in St. Louis County claimed the lives of three people and left two injured early Sunday morning.

St. Louis County Police Department says they are investigating the fatal crash that happened near Kiefer Creek Road and Forest Valley Road.

A little after 4 a.m., Officers arrived at the scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, the department said.

After investigating, police said a Nissan Maxima that was traveling eastbound left the roadway, struck a tree, then caught fire.

Police believe five people were in the car at the time of the crash. They all appeared to be in their mid to late teens.

Three of them died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.