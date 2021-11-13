Man struck twice in fatal hit-and-run in north St. Louis County

Police said the first person to hit the victim fled the scene, but the second driver stayed and is cooperating with the investigation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being hit twice early Saturday morning, and now police are looking for one of the drivers involved.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the fatal hit and run of a man in the area of West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road. They received a call about a motor vehicle accident with a person struck around 12:40 a.m.

Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe the victim was walking across the street when a vehicle traveling southbound on West Florissant Avenue struck him. The victim was then pushed into the path of another vehicle and was hit again, according to police.

The first person that hit him left the scene, while the second driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.