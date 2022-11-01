Car crash, fire closes both directions of I-44 near Jamieson in south St. Louis

As of 4:35 p.m., eastbound lanes of I-44 were back open to traffic while the westbound lanes remained closed.

ST. LOUIS — Both directions of Interstate 44 were closed near the Jamieson Avenue exit in south St. Louis Tuesday evening after a crash led to a car fire.

The St. Louis Fire Department said a box truck and another car were involved in a crash that happened a little before 4 p.m. Firefighters initially said they believed a person was trapped in one of the cars, but a later update said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Firefighters from the St. Louis and the Webster Groves fire departments had to run a hose from a fire hydrant on a side street in order to put out the car fire.

The St. Louis Fire Department said one injury was reported for a different crash. That person was being looked at by the Webster Groves Fire Department.

Battalion 3 reports: MVA; two vehicles, a box truck is fully involved. Supplying water to Shrewsbury Fire apparatus, one line/foam deployed. Fire is knocked down; overhauling is ongoing. No injuries reported.



One injury from a different MVA; being assessed by Webster Groves #EMS — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 11, 2022