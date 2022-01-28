Car crashes into south St. Louis Schnucks store

It's located at 1020 Loughborough Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A car crashed into a Schnucks store on St. Louis' south side of the city Friday afternoon, leaving two people injured.

A report came in around 3 p.m. of a crash with injuries at the address of 1020 Loughborough Avenue, which is where the supermarket is located.

5 On Your Side crews are on the scene, where a car hit the front of the grocery store.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle on its side near the front entrance. It's leaning up against the brick store. Glass and pieces of plastic are scattered on the ground nearby. Police and fire crews have blocked off the area while they continue working the scene.

The St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson confirmed with 5 On Your Side that two patients, a male and female, were rushed to the hospital. Both of them were in critical condition, he said.

A Schnucks spokesperson says no team members or customers were injured and the store remains open at this time.

St. Louis police officers are now investigating what happened.