3 boys killed when car crashes into vacant University City home Wednesday

Police did not provide exact ages but said they were juvenile males.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Three juvenile boys died in a crash into a vacant home in University City, Missouri, Wednesday morning.

Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said all three of the boys were inside the car that crashed into a home on Groby Road near Mulberry Lane at about 7 a.m.

Thompson said the house was vacant.

Video from the scene showed a white Hyundai that crashed into the home.

Firefighters, police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on the scene of the crash to investigate.

First responders on the scene of the crash were seen putting up sheets and tarps around the crash scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was requested to handle the crash investigation. Thompson did not say what led up to the crash.