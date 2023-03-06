Car sought in Florissant hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead Friday

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Investigators with the Florissant Police Department are looking for a vehicle of interest connected to a crash Friday that left a bicyclist dead.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the crash happened on North New Florissant Road near St. Francois Road. Police released surveillance images of a four-door Chevrolet sedan believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

The department said in a post on Monday, "It is believed that this vehicle made contact with the cyclist first, knocking him to the ground."

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

